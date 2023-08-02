Open Menu

Trump Summoned To Make Initial Court Appearance In January 6 Case On August 3 - Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Trump Summoned to Make Initial Court Appearance in January 6 Case on August 3 - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Former President Donald Trump has been summoned to appear in Federal court in the US capital on Thursday to face new charges alleging he attempted to overturn the results of the 2022 presidential election, a court order revealed.

"It is further ordered that in the interim, the Government is authorized to make limited disclosure of the fact that the Grand Jury has returned an indictment and there will be an initial court appearance on August 3, 2023," US Judge Moxila Upadhyaya stated in the court order on Tuesday.

Trump is charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, one charge of obstructing the aforesaid proceeding, and conspiracy to impede a person's right to vote.

