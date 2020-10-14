Trump Support From White Christian Voters Slips, Still a Majority - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) White American Christians continue to back President Donald Trump's bid for a second term in office, albeit with support that has slipped since a mid-summer survey, the PEW Research Center said in a poll on Tuesday.

"Among White Catholic voters, Trump is ahead of Biden by 8 percentage points: 52 percent in this group say they would vote for Trump (or lean that way) if the election were held today, while 44 percent favor Biden," a press release explaining the poll said.

A previous PEW poll in late July and early August showed Trump 19 points ahead of Biden - 59 percent to 40 percent.

Support from White Protestants who do not consider themselves to be "evangelical or born-again" dropped from 59 percent in the summer survey to 53 percent, the release said.

Even White evangelical Protestants have become less enthusiastic in recent months, with support slipping from 83 percent to 78 percent, the release added.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads Trump among every other religious group included in the survey, including Black Protestants, Hispanic Catholics, Jews and the religiously unaffiliated, according to the release.