Trump Supporters Break Through Gates Of Governor's Mansion In US State Of Washington

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:40 AM

Trump Supporters Break Through Gates of Governor's Mansion in US State of Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Trump supporters have breached past the gates of the Governor's mansion in Olympia, Washington, according to video footage from local television station KIRO 7.

The video footage on Wednesday showed about 50 protesters on the steps of the residency holding Trump flags.

Earlier in the day, tens of thousands of pro-Trump supporters had the Capitol Building under siege as lawmakers attempted to give the final stamp of approval of President-elect Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election.

More Stories From World

