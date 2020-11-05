UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Supporters Demand 'Stop The Count' Of Votes As President Trails In Election

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 02:30 AM

Trump Supporters Demand 'Stop the Count' of Votes as President Trails in Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Supporters of Donald Trump tried to push their way into a voting center in Detroit, Michigan to prevent ballots from Tuesday's US election from being tallied after the president said he will sue to stop vote counts where his rival Joe Biden was leading.

"Stop the count... stop the count," Trump supporters could be heard chanting on videos posted on Twitter Wednesday.

One clip showed a large, animated group trying to push its way into a hall in Detroit where ballots were being counted.

Guards blocked the door however.

In one other video, election workers inside the hall were seen stacking up pizza boxes against the window to obstruct the view. In another, workers were seen putting up large white boardings.

Trump claimed via Twitter on Wednesday that he was "winning big" in Pennsylvania, another key swing state, when election commission officials there said there were millions more ballots to be counted.

CNN called the state of Michigan for Biden later in the day. With 97% reporting, Biden was ahead 49.8% to 48.6%.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Twitter Trump Detroit From Million

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

3 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

2 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

2 hours ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

2 hours ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

2 hours ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.