Trump Supporters Demand 'Stop the Count' of Votes as President Trails in Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Supporters of Donald Trump tried to push their way into a voting center in Detroit, Michigan to prevent ballots from Tuesday's US election from being tallied after the president said he will sue to stop vote counts where his rival Joe Biden was leading.

"Stop the count... stop the count," Trump supporters could be heard chanting on videos posted on Twitter Wednesday.

One clip showed a large, animated group trying to push its way into a hall in Detroit where ballots were being counted.

Guards blocked the door however.

In one other video, election workers inside the hall were seen stacking up pizza boxes against the window to obstruct the view. In another, workers were seen putting up large white boardings.

Trump claimed via Twitter on Wednesday that he was "winning big" in Pennsylvania, another key swing state, when election commission officials there said there were millions more ballots to be counted.

CNN called the state of Michigan for Biden later in the day. With 97% reporting, Biden was ahead 49.8% to 48.6%.