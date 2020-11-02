Trump Supporters Expect BLM, Antifa Members to 'Burn Down' NYC Amid Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Supporters of US President Donald Trump expect members of Antifa and the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement to riot and "burn down" New York City amid the presidential election, participants in an NYC demonstration told Sputnik.

On Sunday, Trump supporters took their vehicles to the streets of New Jersey and New York. Several major roadways were reportedly blocked.

"Mr. Trump has brought out the corruption in Washington DC. This is even why some Republicans are against him, because when he said he was going to drain the swamp, they all got terrified," Peter, a Trump supporter from Brooklyn, told Sputnik on Sunday.

He added that appointing Conservatives to the Supreme Court was the best thing a US president could do.

"If you don't support your own president, you want to ruin your own democracy and everything else ... you might not agree with their political standpoints, but I would always support the president," he told Sputnik.

Peter said he expected riots amid the November 3 election and said that police would have to stay neutral "for their own good."

"Antifa, they're gonna burn the town, they're gonna riot, I think so," he told Sputnik, adding that "mainly people in minority neighborhoods are going to suffer.

"

Another Trump supporter, Judah, told Sputnik on Sunday that he expected Trump to win "in a landslide" as "the enthusiasm is too great across the country."

He also said that he expected people to burn their own cities, particularly Democrat-run.

"I believe that there are going to be idiots burning down their own cities just because they want to get free stuff from any department store not really caring who the president actually is. I believe there will be unrest in Democrat cities, and let them burn down their own stuff, it is what it is, I feel bad for the shop owners," Judah told Sputnik.

A New York Trump supporter who identified himself as Mike said "we're boarding the city."

"I don't know if there is going to be a civil war. I do believe that they are going to riot in New York City this week," Mike told Sputnik, adding that the "BLM are probably going to be burning down the city" and "hopefully people wake up and see the reality, it's not Trump supporters doing that, it's Antifa and BLM."

On Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that businesses in Washington DC were temporarily closing and boarding up ahead of the election day (November 3), amid concerns about possible violence.