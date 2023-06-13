Trump Supporters Lined Up at Miami Courthouse Say Indictment Designed to Derail 2024 Bid

(@FahadShabbir)

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump told Sputnik they came to the federal courthouse in Miami to protest an indictment they believe is designed to end the presidential campaign of the candidate who poses the biggest threat to President Joe Biden

MIAMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Supporters of former US President Donald Trump told Sputnik they came to the Federal courthouse in Miami to protest an indictment they believe is designed to end the presidential campaign of the candidate who poses the biggest threat to President Joe Biden.

Trump's hearing on Tuesday comes after he was indicted last week on 37 charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, including those the FBI uncovered in a raid of his Mar-a-Largo residence in August.

Several protesters for and against Trump have been standing outside the courthouse for hours, battling heat and bees. There is an increased police presence including a law enforcement helicopter. The opposing groups are not separated from each other, but so far remain peaceful.

Many people are wearing MAGA red hats and costumes with an American flag and holding banners ranging from "Leave the 45th President alone," to "Lock him up."

One Trump supporter named "Patriot" told Sputnik he came to the court building last night from another Florida town because it's important for him to be here as "a free American."

"I'm here because there's a witch hunt against my president," Patriot said, referring to Trump. "It's a farce. We are not looking at the bigger picture - we have an old man (in the White House) with dementia who falls up and down stairs.

"

Patriot also offered up his own legal opinion on the matter.

"The president is allowed to keep classified information," he explained. "So what he did wasn't illegal."

Miami resident John, 81, told Sputnik the new charges are just part of the broader effort to disenfranchise Americans.

"The purpose and function of this, along with many other actions, is to prevent me from electing the president that I think is best for my country, my children, and my grandchildren," John said.

His opponents also hope the indictment politically damages Trump enough so he does not win the popular vote, John added.

"That's the goal, and they might be successful. If they are, the country is doomed because they have to bring the country down in order to have a revolution," John said.

Ken from Coral Springs, Florida said he came to the courthouse before 9:00 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) for the hearing, which does not begin until 3:00 p.m, in order to defend "the greatest president, not only in the United States, but in the world."

Regarding the Florida case, Ken said, it was opened because Trump's opponents are "panicking."

Ken said many of his supporters will stand by Trump no matter what.

"The people are awake," Ken said.