UrduPoint.com

Trump Supporters Lined Up At Miami Courthouse Say Indictment Designed To Derail 2024 Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Trump Supporters Lined Up at Miami Courthouse Say Indictment Designed to Derail 2024 Bid

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump told Sputnik they came to the federal courthouse in Miami to protest an indictment they believe is designed to end the presidential campaign of the candidate who poses the biggest threat to President Joe Biden

MIAMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Supporters of former US President Donald Trump told Sputnik they came to the Federal courthouse in Miami to protest an indictment they believe is designed to end the presidential campaign of the candidate who poses the biggest threat to President Joe Biden.

Trump's hearing on Tuesday comes after he was indicted last week on 37 charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, including those the FBI uncovered in a raid of his Mar-a-Largo residence in August.

Several protesters for and against Trump have been standing outside the courthouse for hours, battling heat and bees. There is an increased police presence including a law enforcement helicopter. The opposing groups are not separated from each other, but so far remain peaceful.

Many people are wearing MAGA red hats and costumes with an American flag and holding banners ranging from "Leave the 45th President alone," to "Lock him up."

One Trump supporter named "Patriot" told Sputnik he came to the court building last night from another Florida town because it's important for him to be here as "a free American."

"I'm here because there's a witch hunt against my president," Patriot said, referring to Trump. "It's a farce. We are not looking at the bigger picture - we have an old man (in the White House) with dementia who falls up and down stairs.

"

Patriot also offered up his own legal opinion on the matter.

"The president is allowed to keep classified information," he explained. "So what he did wasn't illegal."

Miami resident John, 81, told Sputnik the new charges are just part of the broader effort to disenfranchise Americans.

"The purpose and function of this, along with many other actions, is to prevent me from electing the president that I think is best for my country, my children, and my grandchildren," John said.

His opponents also hope the indictment politically damages Trump enough so he does not win the popular vote, John added.

"That's the goal, and they might be successful. If they are, the country is doomed because they have to bring the country down in order to have a revolution," John said.

Ken from Coral Springs, Florida said he came to the courthouse before 9:00 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) for the hearing, which does not begin until 3:00 p.m, in order to defend "the greatest president, not only in the United States, but in the world."

Regarding the Florida case, Ken said, it was opened because Trump's opponents are "panicking."

Ken said many of his supporters will stand by Trump no matter what.

"The people are awake," Ken said.

Related Topics

Hearing Protest World Police Vote White House Trump Man Coral Springs Miami Florida United States August FBI From Best Court P

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Institutions Agree on Rules to Digitalize Schen ..

EU Institutions Agree on Rules to Digitalize Schengen Visa Procedure - Council

2 minutes ago
 Kyrgios vents over missing towels in Stuttgart ope ..

Kyrgios vents over missing towels in Stuttgart opening loss

2 minutes ago
 No one can be ousted from politics - Nawaz a livin ..

No one can be ousted from politics - Nawaz a living example: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 minutes ago
 Minister chairs meeting on cotton crop management

Minister chairs meeting on cotton crop management

2 minutes ago
 Paraguay's Next Top Diplomat Vows to Foster Ties W ..

Paraguay's Next Top Diplomat Vows to Foster Ties With Russia

3 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.