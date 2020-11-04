UrduPoint.com
Trump Supporters May Turn Violent Irrespective Of Vote Outcome - Senate Candidate

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trump Supporters May Turn Violent Irrespective of Vote Outcome - Senate Candidate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The supporters of the incumbent US president, Donald Trump, may turn violent even irrespective of the results of the presidential vote, David B. Collins from the Green Party who ran for election to the US Senate to represent Texas on Tuesday, told Sputnik.

Apart from the US presidential vote, a number of the US states held general election this Tuesday. The Texas Senate vote was won by John Cornyn from the Republican party. Collins came forth.

Trump trails Biden in delegate and popular votes, but seems to be ahead in four out of six remaining states - enough to overtake him. In Wisconsin, the race is too tight, with a 0.6 percent margin with 99 percent of votes reported. Fox news estimates that Biden has secured 238 electoral votes out of 270 needed to win the US presidency compared to Trump's 213. In the meantime, Trump already said that he was winning the race and added that "millions and millions of people voted for us tonight, and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people.

"

"I worry that a significant number of Trump's supporters will indulge in violence and vandalism, irrespective of the outcome [of the vote]," Collins said.

Speaking about the chances of Biden winning, Collins said that while Biden currently has more electoral votes, he does not foresee him winning enough of the remaining states to reach the necessary 270.

He noted that voting by mail is a complicated issue and added that there were reports that some states were discarding mail-in ballot.

"But I worry more about electronic voting equipment that can be programmed to flip votes or make certain votes count more. The makers of voting machines don't let outside observers view their source code to find such problems," he said.

