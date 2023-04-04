Close
Trump Supporters, Opponents Gather Outside New York Court Where He Will Be Charged

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Trump Supporters, Opponents Gather Outside New York Court Where He Will Be Charged

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump are gathering near the court in Manhattan, where Trump is expected to be charged, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Tuesday.

A fence has been erected in the square near the court building, separating about a hundred Trump supporters and a smaller group of his opponents.

The opponents are accusing Trump of lying and seek him being arrested, while his supporters are waving flags with the his name, including a flag with the inscription "Trump or death."

A significant number of New York Police Department officers are present around the court as well as numerous reporters and television crews.

The former president wrote on his social network Truth Social that the court - located in a district where the Democrats have strong support - would be dishonest and the case should be transferred to Staten Island.

A grand jury in New York voted to indict Trump last week. The former president will officially be charged only when he appears in court, but it is assumed that the case has to do with him allegedly providing hush money to pornography actress Stormy Daniels while being a contender for the US presidency.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing on his part, including having an affair with Daniels. Trump has also said the case is a political witch hunt against him ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.

