Trump Supporters Reopen New Jersey Gym, Defying State With 2nd Highest COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

SECAUCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Wearing shirts bearing President Donald Trump's name and carrying placards opposing the continued lockdown from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, protesters reopened a gym in New Jersey on Monday in defiance of the US state with the second largest numbers of infections from the virus.

"We're here, being civilly disobedient, being peaceful, operating our business as we should be able to," Ian Smith, co-owner of the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey, told the 6ABC network.

Footage of the gym's members practicing social distancing was also shown by Fox news, which has been playing up Trump's "Reopen!" theme as the president pressures governors of the different US states to end their lockdowns so that he can get the economy going ahead of his reelection bid in November.

Governor Phil Murphy told his daily COVID-19 media briefing that New Jersey was "not nearly out of the woods yet; thousands of our New Jerseyeans remain in the hospital, and we are moving forward, carefully methodically and responsibly.

"

New Jersey has reopened beaches ahead of the long weekend that leads into Monday's Memorial Day holiday.

It will also allow from Friday sports activities such as golf, shooting and archery, horseback riding, tennis in private tennis clubs and strolling in community gardens. But with establishments such as gyms, where crowding is more difficult to control, the state has taken a more measured response.

Murphy warned that the authorities would not hesitate to shut down risky activities if infection rates from the pandemic spiked again.

"We will continue to be guided by the principle that public health creates economic health, and if we begin to see a backslide in public health, we will have to also pull back on the reins of our restart," he said.

New Jersey is the US state worst by the coronavirus after New York, with nearly 150,000 cases and more than 10,000 deaths.

More Stories From World

