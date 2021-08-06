Trump Supporters to Return to US Capitol on September 18 for Protest - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The pro-Trump group Look Ahead America said on Friday that it will return to the US Capitol on September 18 to hold a protest.

"Look Ahead America is eager to announce that our next rally will take place at the US Capitol on Saturday, September 18, at noon," the group said in a statement.

The group did not make available any additional details in the announcement posted on the organization's website.

Former President Donald Trump's aide Matt Braynard said in an interview last week that the protest has been arranged in order to support political prisoners arrested for taking part in the events at the US Capitol on January 6.

On that day, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results in several states that Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and Federal law enforcement authorities have charged more than 500 people for their participation in the unrest.