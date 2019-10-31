US President Donald Trump in a telephone call with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera expressed support for the cancelation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Chile due to violent protests in the country, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a telephone call with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera expressed support for the cancelation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Chile due to violent protests in the country, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Thursday.

"Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump called President Sebastian Pinera of Chile to express support for the decision to cancel the APEC Leaders Meeting and COP 25," Deere said.

Deere also said Trump denounced foreign efforts to undermine the Chilean government and society.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chilean Public Prosecutor's Office said that at least 23 people had been killed as a result of the nationwide protests in Chile.

Violent protests, which began as peaceful demonstrations, in Chile sparked in early October when the authorities increased subway fares. On Monday, protests continued despite Pinera replacing key ministers, including the interior and finance ministers.

The demonstrations have turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent clashes with law enforcement agencies. The demonstrators are protesting against poor free education and health services, low salaries and rising tariffs. The authorities had earlier declared a state of emergency and issued curfews in several big cities, which were lifted on Sunday.