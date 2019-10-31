UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Support's Chilean Leader's Decision To Cancel APEC Summit Amid Unrest - White House

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:21 PM

Trump Support's Chilean Leader's Decision to Cancel APEC Summit Amid Unrest - White House

US President Donald Trump in a telephone call with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera expressed support for the cancelation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Chile due to violent protests in the country, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a telephone call with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera expressed support for the cancelation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Chile due to violent protests in the country, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Thursday.

"Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump called President Sebastian Pinera of Chile to express support for the decision to cancel the APEC Leaders Meeting and COP 25," Deere said.

Deere also said Trump denounced foreign efforts to undermine the Chilean government and society.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chilean Public Prosecutor's Office said that at least 23 people had been killed as a result of the nationwide protests in Chile.

Violent protests, which began as peaceful demonstrations, in Chile sparked in early October when the authorities increased subway fares. On Monday, protests continued despite Pinera replacing key ministers, including the interior and finance ministers.

The demonstrations have turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent clashes with law enforcement agencies. The demonstrators are protesting against poor free education and health services, low salaries and rising tariffs. The authorities had earlier declared a state of emergency and issued curfews in several big cities, which were lifted on Sunday.

Related Topics

Poor Education White House Trump Chile Colombian Peso October Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Shafqat Mehmood urges JUI-F leaders, workers to av ..

52 seconds ago

Nawaz's health improves with increase in platelets ..

54 seconds ago

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad orders to complete Tezgam fire ..

56 seconds ago

US Needs to Lay Out Proposals on Nuclear Arms Redu ..

57 seconds ago

Russia Could Mediate Talks Between Serbia, Kosovo ..

4 minutes ago

US Wins Challenge to India Export Subsidies at WTO ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.