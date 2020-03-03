US President Donald Trump has recently supported Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to hold a summit of the five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"French president, the head of the People's Republic of China and, just recently, President Trump have confirmed their commitment and support for this offer," Lavrov told reporters.

Russia hopes that the date and the venue of the summit will soon be coordinated, Lavrov added.