Trump Supports US Truckers To Visit Washington To Protest COVID-19 Mandates - Statement

Published February 05, 2022 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump expressed support for the plan by truckers in the United States to come to Washington, DC to protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other draconian restrictions nearly two years after the authorities proclaimed a coronavirus pandemic.

"Facebook and Big Tech are seeking to destroy the Freedom Convoy of Truckers. The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far-left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane COVID mandates. Now, thankfully, the Freedom Convoy could be coming to (Washington,) DC with American Truckers who want to protest Biden's ridiculous COVID policies," Trump said in a statement on Friday.

Over the past weeks, more than 130,000 truckers in the United States have joined the group "Convoy to D.

C. 2022" on Facebook in order to plan and coordinate their trip from California to the US capital, media reported on Wednesday.

US truckers have been following the example of the Canadian truckers as 50,000 trucks and tens of thousands of Canadians descended peacefully on the capital Ottawa in protest of vaccine mandates as unconstitutional as well as immoral. The protestors said they will stay in Ottawa until the restrictions are removed.

However, Facebook removed the US truckers group on Wednesday amid unproven allegations it violated the social media platform's community standards and called it a violence-inducing conspiracy network.

In his statement, Trump invites all truckers, banned from Facebook, to join his media platform "Truth Social" that was announced by the former president on October and is set to launch soon.

