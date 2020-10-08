UrduPoint.com
Trump Supreme Court Pick Holds Talks With Dems On Senate Judiciary Panel - White House

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett held phone conversations with Democratic Senators on the judiciary committee about her legal philosophy, White House spokesperson John Deere said in a statement.

"During these calls, the Judge emphasized the importance of judicial independence and spoke about her judicial philosophy and family. Judge Barrett is looking forward to her upcoming hearing on October 12th," Deere said on Wednesday.

The judge spoke with six members including Senators Diane Feinstein, Patrick Leahy, and Dick Durbin.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to push through Barrett's confirmation on the Court before the presidential and congressional elections on November 3 when Democrats hope they will retake control of the Senate from the Republicans.

However, Democrats have vowed to block Barrett's confirmation and Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden has called on the party in Congress to prevent her being approved.

President Donald Trump wants the pick confirmed immediately because he thinks the election will be decided before the Supreme Court over voter fraud due to mail-in ballots.

