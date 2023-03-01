Trump Surges Ahead of DeSantis for 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has surged to a significant lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a two-candidate match-up for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll revealed.

The poll results show that after trailing DeSantis for the last three months, Trump now leads the Florida governor 47% to 39% among Republican voters.

Previously, DeSantis led Trump 45% to 41%.

Moreover, the numbers do not shift very much in a hypothetical match-up among Trump, DeSantis and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, with Trump still netting 43% of support, according to the poll.

The results suggest that Trump could prove a more difficult opponent to beat in the 2024 presidential race than his rivals had hoped.

The poll was conducted among 1,516 Americans from February 23-27 and has a margin of error of plus/minus 2.8%.