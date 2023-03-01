UrduPoint.com

Trump Surges Ahead Of DeSantis For 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Trump Surges Ahead of DeSantis for 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has surged to a significant lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a two-candidate match-up for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll revealed.

The poll results show that after trailing DeSantis for the last three months, Trump now leads the Florida governor 47% to 39% among Republican voters.

Previously, DeSantis led Trump 45% to 41%. 

Moreover, the numbers do not shift very much in a hypothetical match-up among Trump, DeSantis and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, with Trump still netting 43% of support, according to the poll.

The results suggest that Trump could prove a more difficult opponent to beat in the 2024 presidential race than his rivals had hoped.

The poll was conducted among 1,516 Americans from February 23-27 and has a margin of error of plus/minus 2.8%.

Related Topics

Governor Trump Lead Florida February From Race

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatt ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatta

3 minutes ago
 FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

3 hours ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

3 hours ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.