Trump surrenders to authorities to face criminal charges, amid high security

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Former US President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday to be arraigned in court in Lower Manhattan, amid massive security.

Trump faces charges stemming from an investigation that has centered on hush money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to conceal an alleged long-ago sexual encounter.

As he arrived, Trump posted on social media that the experience is "SURREAL," adding, "WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America." Meanwhile, Trump supporters and detractors held duelling protests outside the courthouse and district attorney's office in Manhattan ahead of Trump's appearance, creating a chaotic scene.

Following his court appearance, Trump plans to return to Florida and make public remarks from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's proceeding follows a long-running probe of Trump's role in paying Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election. Here are the key players in the drama.

Trump is facing historic legal scrutiny for a former president in an array of investigations in multiple jurisdictions, even as he pursues a 2024 bid to return to the White House. He is the first former U.S. president to be indicted.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that Donald Trump's arraignment was "not our focus today" and declined repeatedly to discuss the case.

"Our focus right now is on the American people, and I'm just not going to comment on any ongoing case," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She noted that the White House condemns "any form of violence."