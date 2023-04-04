Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Trump Surrenders To Authorities To Face Criminal Charges, Amid High Security

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Trump surrenders to authorities to face criminal charges, amid high security

Former US President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday to be arraigned in court in Lower Manhattan, amid massive security

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Former US President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday to be arraigned in court in Lower Manhattan, amid massive security.

Trump faces charges stemming from an investigation that has centered on hush money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to conceal an alleged long-ago sexual encounter.

As he arrived, Trump posted on social media that the experience is "SURREAL," adding, "WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America." Meanwhile, Trump supporters and detractors held duelling protests outside the courthouse and district attorney's office in Manhattan ahead of Trump's appearance, creating a chaotic scene.

Following his court appearance, Trump plans to return to Florida and make public remarks from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's proceeding follows a long-running probe of Trump's role in paying Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election. Here are the key players in the drama.

Trump is facing historic legal scrutiny for a former president in an array of investigations in multiple jurisdictions, even as he pursues a 2024 bid to return to the White House. He is the first former U.S. president to be indicted.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that Donald Trump's arraignment was "not our focus today" and declined repeatedly to discuss the case.

"Our focus right now is on the American people, and I'm just not going to comment on any ongoing case," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She noted that the White House condemns "any form of violence."

Related Topics

Election Social Media White House Trump Manhattan Florida Money 2016 From Court

Recent Stories

Trump in New York courthouse faces criminal charge ..

Trump in New York courthouse faces criminal charges

23 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge d'A ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge d'Affaires

8 minutes ago
 President Aliyev Attends Topsides of BP-Azerbaijan ..

President Aliyev Attends Topsides of BP-Azerbaijan Platform Departure Ceremony

8 minutes ago
 Japan Sets Up Permanent Diplomatic Mission to NATO ..

Japan Sets Up Permanent Diplomatic Mission to NATO - Secretary General

8 minutes ago
 Million flour bags distributed, says DC

Million flour bags distributed, says DC

4 minutes ago
 Russia, Sierra Leone Agree to Strengthen Cooperati ..

Russia, Sierra Leone Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in Many Areas - Moscow

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.