UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Suspends Entry Of Immigrants Who Lack Health Insurance - Proclamation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 05:00 AM

Trump Suspends Entry of Immigrants Who Lack Health Insurance - Proclamation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Migrants who burden the US healthcare system will not be allowed to enter the United States unless they obtain appropriate insurance within 30 days, President Donald Trump said in a proclamation.

"The entry into the United States as immigrants of aliens who will financially burden the United States healthcare system is hereby suspended and limited," Trump said in a statement issued by the White House on Friday. "An alien will financially burden the United States healthcare system unless the alien will be covered by approved health insurance... within 30 days of the alien's entry into the United States, or unless the alien possesses the financial resources to pay for reasonably foreseeable medical costs.

"

The US healthcare system, Trump said, is being hit hard by uncompensated care and the government is making the problem worse by admitting thousands of immigrants who have not demonstrated any ability to pay for their healthcare costs.

Trump said data has shown that "lawful immigrants" are three times more likely than US citizens to lack health insurance. Immigrants should not further saddle the American taxpayers with higher costs, he added.

Related Topics

White House Trump United States Government

Recent Stories

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: ..

5 hours ago

Golf: Spanish Open scores

4 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority to start sampling of beverag ..

4 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment launches crackdown a ..

4 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for gearing up anti- ..

4 hours ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Surab

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.