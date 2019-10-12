Trump Syria Strategy Puts Russia, Turkey on Collision Course - Ex-White House Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) President Donald Trump's decision to shift troops in Syria could serve US interests well by undermining the bourgeoning relationship between Turkey and Russia, former White House National Security Council Adviser Gwenyth Todd told Sputnik.

On Friday, Trump authorized new sanctions against Turkey for invading northern Syria just days after critics blasted the president for moving US troops from the area. A number of US lawmakers accused Trump of caving to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and betraying Washington's Kurdish allies.

"What better way now to drive a wedge between Erdogan and Russia than by pitting them against each other in Syria with no US in the middle? Will he [Erdogan] use Russian missiles against Syrian targets? Would that go over well in Russia? I doubt it. It's perfect for the US and its allies," Todd said.

The United States, she added, even prior to this had already "lost" Turkey as a NATO ally. Erdogan, for example, took delivery of the Russian S-400 air defense systems to show his defiance of Washington.

Todd, who served as a middle East adviser to the White House during the Clinton administration, also predicted that as long as the Russians stay in Syria defending President Bashar Assad's government, Turkey's military incursion in northern Syria is destined to backfire on Ankara.

"It [military operation] is likely to put Turkey in a dreadful position," Todd warned.

Erdogan, Todd continued, will now need to "cosy up" to Trump if Turkey's military adventure ends up turning into a fiasco.

"Trump has created a win for himself regardless of congressional criticism," Todd said.

The White House has argued that the US troop shift was not intended to be seen as a "green light" for Turkey to invade Syria.

Turkey launched the offensive on Wednesday against predominantly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Turkey's defense ministry on Friday said that nearly 400 terrorists have been "neutralized."

According to recent statements by the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party of Syria, dozens of civilians have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands displaced since the start of the operation.