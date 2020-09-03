UrduPoint.com
Trump Takes Action To Withhold Federal Funding To Cities With 'Lawless Zones' - Memorandum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) US President Donald Trump issued a memorandum directing administration officials to review and consider cutting funding to cities unable to prevent the establishment of lawless zones.

"My Administration will not allow Federal tax Dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones," Trump said in the memorandum released by the White House on Wednesday.

"To ensure that Federal funds are neither unduly wasted nor spent in a manner that directly violates our Government's promise to protect life, liberty, and property, it is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America's cities."

