Trump Takes Alternative Route to Collect Count of Non-Citizenship Population in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump said he will abandon plans to include a citizenship question in the 2020 Census due to court delays but will issue an executive order requiring all Federal departments and agencies to provide an accurate count of citizens and non-citizens in the United States.

"We are pursuing a new option to ensure a complete and timely count of the non-citizen population," Trump said in remarks at the White House on Thursday. "Today I will be issuing an executive order to put this very plan into effect immediately. I hereby am ordering every department and agency in the federal government to provide the Department of Commerce with all requested records regarding the number of citizens and non-citizens in our country."