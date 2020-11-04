UrduPoint.com
Trump Takes Early Lead In Alaska With Some One Quarter Votes Reported

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Trump Takes Early Lead in Alaska With Some One Quarter Votes Reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Incumbent President Donald Trump has taken an early lead in the US state of Alaska with some one quarter votes reported, Fox news said Wednesday morning.

With 23 percent of votes in, Trump captured 58.1% while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has secured 38.4%.

The last of US polling stations closed in the state of Alaska at 8:00 p.m. local time (6:00 a.m. GMT), capping off the 2020 US general election.

Voters across the country were deciding between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden, and choosing representatives for all 435 seats of the House of Representative and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

