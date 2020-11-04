UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Takes Early Lead In Florida After Polls Close - Early Results

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:10 AM

Trump Takes Early Lead in Florida After Polls Close - Early Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump took the early lead in the battleground state of Florida as soon as polls closed, early results from Fox news revealed.

Trump leads in Florida 54.8 - 44.3 percent with 3 percent of precincts reporting, the data showed on Tuesday evening.

Florida with its 29 electoral votes is the third top prize among all states and the largest that regularly changes party colors. It backed a Republican candidate three times and twice supported a Democrat in last five presidential elections. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by just under 113,000 votes.

Related Topics

Hillary Clinton Trump Lead Florida 2016 All From Top

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

3 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

5 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

5 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.