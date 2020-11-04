Trump Takes Early Lead in Florida After Polls Close - Early Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump took the early lead in the battleground state of Florida as soon as polls closed, early results from Fox news revealed.

Trump leads in Florida 54.8 - 44.3 percent with 3 percent of precincts reporting, the data showed on Tuesday evening.

Florida with its 29 electoral votes is the third top prize among all states and the largest that regularly changes party colors. It backed a Republican candidate three times and twice supported a Democrat in last five presidential elections. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by just under 113,000 votes.