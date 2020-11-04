Trump Takes Lead in Pennsylvania by 1.7% With 25% Ballots Counted - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has overtaken Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania in the early vote count, results posted by Fox news showed.

Trump has 51% of the vote in Pennsylvania, while Biden trails with 46.1% with 27% of ballots counted, results showed on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes are believed to play a decisive role in the election race.