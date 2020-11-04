UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Takes Lead Over Biden In Ohio With Nearly 75% Of Votes Counted - Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:00 AM

Trump Takes Lead Over Biden in Ohio With Nearly 75% of Votes Counted - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is leading Democratic candidate Joseph Biden by less than 2 points in the state of Ohio in the 2020 presidential race, official results showed.

Trump leads 50.2-48.

5% with 72 percent of votes counted, official results posted by FOX news revealed on Tuesday.

Earlier, Biden led 50.8% to 47.9% with 62 percent of the vote tallied. Pre-election polling had the two candidates in a virtual tie in the critical rust-belt state, which Trump won in the previous election.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump 2020 Race

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

6 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

8 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

8 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.