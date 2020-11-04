Trump Takes Lead Over Biden in Ohio With Nearly 75% of Votes Counted - Results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is leading Democratic candidate Joseph Biden by less than 2 points in the state of Ohio in the 2020 presidential race, official results showed.

Trump leads 50.2-48.

5% with 72 percent of votes counted, official results posted by FOX news revealed on Tuesday.

Earlier, Biden led 50.8% to 47.9% with 62 percent of the vote tallied. Pre-election polling had the two candidates in a virtual tie in the critical rust-belt state, which Trump won in the previous election.