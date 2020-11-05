UrduPoint.com
Trump Taking Legal Actions To Halt Vote Counting In Pennsylvania - Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) President Donald Trump's legal team is taking actions to halt the vote counting in Pennsylvania until Republican representatives are allowed to observe the process, his election campaign said on Wednesday after accusing Democrats of "scheming to dilute" the outcome in the state that could cost him the White House.

"We are suing to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers," Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark said in a statement. "We are also suing to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure the counting is done above board and by the law."

