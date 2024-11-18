Trump Taps Big Tech Critic Carr To Lead US Communications Agency
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) US President-elect Donald Trump tapped Republican Brendan Carr, an Elon Musk-backed critic of big tech, to lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), calling him a "warrior for Free Speech" in a statement on Sunday.
Carr has "fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans' Freedoms" and will "end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America's Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America," Trump said in the statement.
Carr said on Musk's social platform X that he was "humbled and honored" to take on the role of FCC chairman.
"We must dismantle the censorship cartel and restore free speech rights for everyday Americans," he wrote in another post.
Carr was already the senior Republican on the FCC, an independent agency that regulates licenses for television and radio, pricing of home internet, and other communications issues in the United States.
Long rumored as a contender for FCC chair, he has built an alliance with billionaire Musk -- Trump's wealthiest backer, whose Starlink satellite internet service could benefit from access to federal cash.
The New York Times reported that Starlink received an $885 million grant in late 2020 from the FCC -- but that the Democrat-led commission later revoked it because the service couldn't prove it would reach enough unconnected rural homes.
Carr "vociferously" opposed the decision, the newspaper reported.
"In my view, it amounted to nothing more than regulatory lawfare against one of the left's top targets: Mr. Musk," he wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion article last month.
Carr has also publicly agreed with the incoming Trump administration's promises to slash regulation and punish television networks for what they say is political bias.
Trump has repeatedly called to strip major broadcasters such as ABC, NBC and CBS of their licenses.
During the 2024 campaign he singled out CBS, saying its license should be revoked after its flagship news program "60 Minutes" aired an interview with his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris. Trump had declined to sit for a similar interview.
Carr also authored a chapter on the FCC in the controversial Project 2025 document that purported to lay out a vision for a second Trump administration, in which he also called for the regulation of the largest tech companies, such as Meta, Google and Apple.
The FCC needs to bring new urgency to four main goals: reining in big tech, promoting national security, "unleashing" economic prosperity and ensuring FCC accountability, he wrote in the document by the conservative Heritage Foundation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From World
-
End of an era as Nadal aims for winning Davis Cup farewell21 minutes ago
-
After long fight for glory, Nadal leaves with a legacy of memories21 minutes ago
-
NBA fines Hornets' Ball, T-Wolves' Edwards, Bucks coach Rivers22 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results - 1st update6 hours ago
-
Gatland would back change after Australia condemn Wales to record defeat7 hours ago
-
Last 10 ATP Finals winners7 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results7 hours ago
-
Sinner sweeps past Fritz to win ATP Finals7 hours ago
-
England secure Nations League promotion, Haaland inspires Norway7 hours ago
-
Kusal Mendis defies injury as Sri Lanka beat New Zealand to clinch ODI series7 hours ago
-
Australia condemn Wales to record 11th successive loss in 52-20 rout8 hours ago
-
Toll in Tanzania building collapse rises to 13, survivors trapped8 hours ago