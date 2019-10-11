Trump Targets Turkey Economy With Sanctions Over Syria Invasion - Mnuchin

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order vastly expanding the United States' ability to impose economic sanctions on Turkey over the invasion of northern Syria that followed his decision to withdraw US troops, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Friday.

"He [Trump] has authorized and will be signing a new executive order giving the Treasury Department, in consultation with himself and Secretary Pompeo, very significant new sanctions authorities that can be targeted at any person associated with the government of Turkey," Mnuchin said. "The president is concerned about the ongoing military offensive and potential targeting of civilians, civilian infrastructure, ethnic and religious minorities.

The order will also make clear "It is imperative that Turkey not allow even a single ISIS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] fighter to escape, Mnuchin said.