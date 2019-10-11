UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Targets Turkey Economy With Sanctions Over Syria Invasion - Mnuchin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Trump Targets Turkey Economy With Sanctions Over Syria Invasion - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order vastly expanding the United States' ability to impose economic sanctions on Turkey over the invasion of northern Syria that followed his decision to withdraw US troops, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Friday.

"He [Trump] has authorized and will be signing a new executive order giving the Treasury Department, in consultation with himself and Secretary Pompeo, very significant new sanctions authorities that can be targeted at any person associated with the government of Turkey," Mnuchin said. "The president is concerned about the ongoing military offensive and potential targeting of civilians, civilian infrastructure, ethnic and religious minorities.

The order will also make clear "It is imperative that Turkey not allow even a single ISIS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] fighter to escape, Mnuchin said.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey ISIS Trump United States Government

Recent Stories

US Forces Still Co-Locate With SDF Except for 2 Ou ..

8 minutes ago

Putin Calls Late Cosmonaut Leonov Pioneer, Hero

8 minutes ago

Turkish Incursion Has Had 'Some Effect' on Anti-IS ..

8 minutes ago

Russia, Italy Preparing Foreign, Defense Ministers ..

8 minutes ago

Spain to Allocate Over $770Mln to Manage Impact of ..

8 minutes ago

Trump Announces Intent to Nominate John Sullivan t ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.