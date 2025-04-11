Trump Tariff Worries Hammer Asian Stocks
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Continuing jitters about US tariffs hit Asian stocks in early trade on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei tumbling more than five percent and gold hitting another record high.
In early trade the Nikkei 225 was off 5.4 percent, having soared 9.1 percent on Thursday after US President Donald Trump paused many tariffs for 90 days.
Other markets also handed back many of their gains of the previous day, with the Kospi in Seoul off 1.64 percent and Sydney down more than two percent.
Oil and the Dollar also slid on fears of a global slowdown in economic activity, while gold hit a new record.
Fellow safe-haven asset the Yen also gained 0.
9 percent against the dollar on Friday.
Trump maintained a 10 percent blanket tariff on most countries.
But he paused plans for tariffs of 20 percent on the European Union and even higher levies on multiple other trade partners including 24 percent on Japan.
However, the levies on China, which has retaliated with tariffs on US goods, were not only maintained but hiked further.
The White House on Thursday clarified that levies on Chinese imports are now at a staggering total of 145 percent.
"The sugar high from Trump's tariff pause is fading fast, and Asia's about to feel the comedown," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result5 hours ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals5 hours ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead5 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update5 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike6 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster6 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company6 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant6 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday6 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra6 hours ago