Trump Tariffs Could Put US Fed In A Bind, Powell Warns

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 07:02 PM

US President Donald Trump's tariffs will likely push up prices and constrain growth, and could put the Federal Reserve in the unenviable position of having to choose between tackling inflation and unemployment, the central bank's chair said Wednesday

US financial markets fell following Jerome Powell's remarks, with all three major Wall Street indices ending the day in the red as investors dumped tech stocks.

"Tariffs are highly likely to generate at least a temporary rise in inflation," Powell told the Economic Club of Chicago, warning that the inflationary effects "could also be more persistent."

"Avoiding that outcome will depend on the size of the effects, on how long it takes for them to pass through fully to prices, and, ultimately, on keeping longer-term inflation expectations well anchored," he added, echoing similar remarks earlier this month.

Unlike some other central banks, the US Fed has a dual mandate from Congress to ensure both stable prices and maximum sustainable employment over time.

It keeps those twin objectives in balance by lowering or raising interest rates, which act as either a throttle or a brake for demand in the world's largest economy.

Powell said that while the Fed's employment and inflation goals were largely in balance, policymakers could find themselves in the "challenging scenario in which our dual-mandate goals are in tension."

