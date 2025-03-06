Trump Tariffs Reverberate Through Mexico's Industrial Belt
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Tijuana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) For decades, Mexico's industrial borderlands boomed thanks to growing trade with the world's largest economy next door. Today, US tariffs cast a long shadow over a region home to thousands of factories employing armies of workers.
Lower labor costs, tax incentives and a North American free trade pact dating back more than 30 years have long lured companies south of the US border.
But President Donald Trump's 25-percent duties on Mexican goods have heaped doubt on the future of the trade agreement, which was renegotiated during his 2017-2021 first term.
Manufacturers of goods ranging from medical supplies to semiconductors and other electronic components will be hit by the tariffs, said Jose Luis Contreras, president of the Mesa de Otay Industrial Association in Tijuana, just south of California.
Some products like car parts cross the Mexican-US border several times during production.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
More Stories From World
-
Cyclone's fringe lashes eastern Australia6 minutes ago
-
Trump's 'war' on cartels a favor to Mexico: US VP Vance6 minutes ago
-
Trump tariffs reverberate through Mexico's industrial belt6 minutes ago
-
Super-sub Elliott hands Liverpool win over PSG in Champions League6 minutes ago
-
Osorio topples Osaka, Kvitova ousted at Indian Wells6 minutes ago
-
Cavs hold off Heat to book NBA playoff berth26 minutes ago
-
Ex-Wimbledon champion Kvitova falls in Indian Wells first round26 minutes ago
-
EU emergency summit seeks to beef up defence to counter Trump pivot26 minutes ago
-
Russian missile strike kills 1 in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rig36 minutes ago
-
Macron proposes French nuclear extension, Ukraine troop deployment36 minutes ago
-
US Department of Veterans Affairs to cut 80,000 jobs36 minutes ago
-
Ukraine plans new talks with US after intelligence sharing ends36 minutes ago