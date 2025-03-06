Open Menu

Trump Tariffs Reverberate Through Mexico's Industrial Belt

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025

Trump tariffs reverberate through Mexico's industrial belt

Tijuana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) For decades, Mexico's industrial borderlands boomed thanks to growing trade with the world's largest economy next door. Today, US tariffs cast a long shadow over a region home to thousands of factories employing armies of workers.

Lower labor costs, tax incentives and a North American free trade pact dating back more than 30 years have long lured companies south of the US border.

But President Donald Trump's 25-percent duties on Mexican goods have heaped doubt on the future of the trade agreement, which was renegotiated during his 2017-2021 first term.

Manufacturers of goods ranging from medical supplies to semiconductors and other electronic components will be hit by the tariffs, said Jose Luis Contreras, president of the Mesa de Otay Industrial Association in Tijuana, just south of California.

Some products like car parts cross the Mexican-US border several times during production.

