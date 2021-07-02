Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Called 'GETTR' - Reports

Former US President Donald Trump's team has launched a new social media platform called GETTR, Politico reported citing a person familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump's team has launched a new social media platform called GETTR, Politico reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report said Trump's former spokesman, Jason Miller, is the head of the company but it is unclear what Trump's role is with the platform.

The description for the GETTR app advertises it as a non-bias social network.

In June, Miller announced that Trump's blog titled "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" shut down less than a month after it was launched. The blog was launched on May 4 as a way for the former president to communicate with the public without having to use one of the major social media platforms.

Trump was banned from major social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook following the incident at the Capitol Complex on January 6. The platforms deemed that his activities in relation to the event violated their policies.