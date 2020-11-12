Trump Team to File More Pennsylvania Election Lawsuits Today - White House Press Sec

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) President Donald Trump's campaign will file new lawsuits in Pennsylvania on Thursday to challenge the validity of the November 3 US election in the state that his challenger Joe Biden is projected to win, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

"There will be a number of affidavits filed today," McEnany told Fox news when asked what the Trump campaign would do next in Pennsylvania, the state that is projected to grant Biden 20 electoral votes that are enough for him to reach the 270 needed to beat Trump.

Lawyers as well as loyalists of the incumbent president have filed at least 15 legal challenges alleging voter fraud and irregularities in Pennsylvania.

Multiple lawsuits of such kind are also pending in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan. There have been few legal victories so far for Trump from those actions, and most legal experts do not expect the lawsuits to change the outcome of the vote.

Trump has refused to concede to Biden, with White House insiders telling US media that everyone in the administration has been warned not to cooperate with Biden and his transition team.