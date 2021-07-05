UrduPoint.com
Trump Team's New Social Media Platform GETTR Briefly Hacked On Launch Day - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) A new social media platform GETTR, which was founded by former US President Donald Trump's spokesman Jason Miller, was briefly hacked on its launch day, business Insider reported.

The accounts of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, ex-White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, and Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene were also hacked, showing the same message: "@JubaBaghdad was here :) ^^ free palestine ^^."

The GETTR accounts were hacked at around 12:30 GMT on Sunday but fixed in about an hour.

The JubaBaghdad user, who claimed responsibility for the hack, told Business Insider that he did it "just for fun" and that it had been "easy" to do.

"You know you're shaking things up when they come after you. The problem was detected and sealed in a matter of minutes, and all the intruder was able to accomplish was to change a few user Names. The situation has been rectified and we've already had more than half a million users sign up for our exciting new platform," Miller told the news outlet.

Trump was banned from major social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook following the Capitol riot on January 6. The platforms deemed that his activities in relation to the event violated their policies.

