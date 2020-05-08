UrduPoint.com
Trump Tells Abe US Making 'Great Progress' Developing COVID-19 Vaccine - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:49 PM

President Donald Trump spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the telephone and emphasized US progress in developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) President Donald Trump spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the telephone and emphasized US progress in developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Friday.

"The two leaders discussed their respective nations' responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump highlighted the great progress being made by American researchers to develop a vaccine," Deere said via Twitter.

Both leaders reaffirmed the strong ties between the United States and Japan and agreed on the need for continued cooperation and transparency between the two countries to defeat the novel coronavirus and restore the strength of the global economy, Deer added.

