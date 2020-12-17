Trump Tells Advisers He May Not Leave White House on Biden Inauguration Day - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Outgoing US President Donald Trump told some of his advisers that he might refuse to leave the White House on January 20, the inauguration day of President-elect Joe Biden, CNN reported.

Earlier in the week, the broadcaster reported that Trump would not publicly recognize the official results of the US presidential election even after the Electoral College had recognized Biden as the next president.

According to the tv channel's sources, Trump has floated the idea to some advisers as he believes that the election was stolen from him.

At the same time, while his advisers are concerned they do not believe Trump will actually go through with such plan.

The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232. The US Congress will certify the results on January 6.