Trump Tells Afghan President US Talks With Taliban Restarted - White House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

Trump Tells Afghan President US Talks With Taliban Restarted - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday during a meeting with his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, that he had restarted peace negotiations with the Afghan radical movement Taliban, according to the White House pool.

The US president, who is paying a surprise visit to Afghanistan, said he believed the Taliban wanted a ceasefire.

"The Talbian wants to make a deal and we're meeting with them and we're saying it has to be a ceasefire and they didn't want to do a ceasefire and now they do want to do a ceasefire. I believe it'll probably work out that way," Trump told Ghani.

Trump also confirmed during the meeting with Ghani that he would like to reduce the number of US troops in the country to 8,600.

The pool was barred from reporting on the trip in advance for security reasons.

