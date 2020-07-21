Trump Tells Census Bureau to Discount Illegal Migrants in Apportionment Process- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) President Donald Trump issued a memorandum on Tuesday instructing the Census Bureau to not count undocumented immigrants in the process that determines congressional representation in each US state based on population.

"I have accordingly determined that respect for the law and protection of the integrity of the democratic process warrant the exclusion of illegal aliens from the apportionment base, to the extent feasible and to the maximum extent of the President's discretion under the law," Trump said in the memorandum.

The US president added that counting undocumented immigrants in the apportionment process could result in the allocation of two or three more congressional seats in certain US states.

Last July, Trump issued an executive order that instructed the Commerce Department to gather data on the number of US citizens, non-citizens and undocumented immigrants in the United States over concerns that illegal immigrants were being counted for the apportionment for congressional representation.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a statement on Tuesday that Trump's executive action will be found unconstitutional after the organization challenges it in court.