Trump Tells China, Japan And Others to Protect Their Own Ships in Middle East

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) President Donald Trump on Monday said that China, Japan and other countries should be protecting their own ships in the middle East instead of relying on free US protection.

"China gets 91% of its Oil from the Straight, Japan 62%, & many other countries likewise.

So why are we protecting the shipping lanes for other countries (many years) for zero compensation. All of these countries should be protecting their own ships on what has always been a dangerous journey," Trump said in a statement on Twitter.