Trump Tells Congress He Will Remove Sudan From Terrorism Blacklist - White House

Trump Tells Congress He Will Remove Sudan From Terrorism Blacklist - White House

President Donald Trump has notified the Congress that he plans to remove Sudan from the US terrorism blacklist after the country transferred $335 million in compensation to the American victims of terror attacks in which it was implicated, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Friday

President Donald Trump has notified the Congress that he plans to remove Sudan from the US terrorism blacklist after the country transferred $335 million in compensation to the American victims of terror attacks in which it was implicated, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Friday.

"President Donald J.

Trump has informed Congress of his intent to formally rescind Sudan's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism," the statement said. "This follows on Sudan's recent agreement to resolve certain claims of United States victims of terror and their families. Yesterday, in fulfillment of that agreement, the transitional government of Sudan transferred $335 million into an escrow account for these victims and their families."

More Stories From World

