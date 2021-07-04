Trump Tells Florida Crowd Biden Conducting 'All-Out Assault' on Everything Americans Value

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump took the opportunity at his Saturday "Save America" campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida, to once again critique the administration of US President Joe Biden and to urge his supporters to vote Republican in the 2022 midterm elections.

Trump started off by calling for "free and fair elections and strong borders" and wished everyone a happy 4th of July. He also asked for a moment of silence to honor the Surfside building collapse victims.

"May we have a moment of silence for the victims and families of the horrible building collapse in Surfside, Florida," Trump said, calling it a "terrible, terrible" tragedy. The Surfside accident occurred last week when a 12-story residential building partially collapsed. The death toll stands at over 20, while more than 120 people are still missing.

Switching attention back to politics, Trump said that "in just five months the Biden administration has launched an all-out assault on everything we cherish and we value."

The former president claimed that the US streets are being taken over by criminals, and that the southern border is "being erased before our very eyes."

Trump once again said he had good relations with the leaders of Russia and China during his presidency, unlike the Biden administration.

"Our leaders are weakly bowing down to Russia, Iran, and communist China," Trump told the Sarasota crowd.

Trump critiqued the Biden administration for its approach to dealing with COVID-19 and once again blamed the pandemic on China, saying that Beijing should be charged $10 trillion in reparation.

Trump also said that it is "so unfair, so crazy" that men are allowed to play in women's sports.

The former leader concluded by saying that the US has "a truly sick election system."

"This country is in big trouble when an election cannot be open and free and fair and not stolen or rigged," Trump emphasized, saying that the only way to "bring our country back" is with a Republican Congress. He promised more jobs and fair trade would come and free speech "which we don't have" will be restored if the Democrats are no longer in power. Trump emphasized that the Republicans need to win in next year's midterm elections.

During his previous "Save America" rally held in Ohio at the end of June, Trump called the results of the Biden administration's performance a "catastrophe" and criticized the administration for the crime wave in major cities throughout the United States, the migrant crisis at the southern US border and a dismal economic situation marred with high inflation.

Trump also criticized the Biden administration for what he called failures in foreign policy, including that China and Russia are humiliating the United States and the failure to prevent the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Trump brought up the Nord Stream issue again on Saturday in Sarasota.

While some pundits have interpreted Trump's rallies as a signal he would run in the 2024 presidential election, others have said things are not quite clear cut. Trump had previously indicated he planned on running once again, but now he says the decision depends on the state of affairs in the United States and the Republican Party.