Trump Tells Georgia Supporters He Will Still Win Elections, Despite Democrats 'Cheating'

Sun 06th December 2020 | 06:00 AM

Trump Tells Georgia Supporters He Will Still Win Elections, Despite Democrats 'Cheating'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump reiterated his election fraud claims during the Saturday rally in Valdosta, Georgia, saying that he won the November vote by a large margin.

"We won Georgia, and we won Florida, and we won a lot of places, we won Ohio," Trump told his supporters, adding "and we're winning this election. All I can do is campaign and wait for the numbers, but when the numbers come out of ceilings, come out of leather bags, you start to say 'what's going on.'"

Trump claimed that he won over 74 million votes during the November election, which is more than enough to secure victory.

"We got 74 million plus and they're trying to convince us that we lost, we didn't lose," Trump said, adding that the numbers "could have been even higher" if the Democrats did not "get rid of some [ballots].

"

Trump repeatedly stated that the Democrats cheated and rigged the presidential election.

"But we will still win it," Trump said, adding that "They [Democrats] are gonna try and rig this [Senate] election too."

Trump is holding the Saturday rally in Georgia in support of Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Georgia will hold runoff elections on January 5, with Perdue and Loeffler facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. Democrats will need to win both of the Senate seats to hold a 50-50 majority.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump said on Twitter that he was asking for a special session of the Georgia legislature to discuss election results.

