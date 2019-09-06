Trump Tells Governors US Emergency Agency Stands Ready to Assist as Dorian Comes Up Coast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump spoke to the governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia about Hurricane Dorian and reassured them the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) stands ready to assist.

"Just talked to Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian ominously comes up the East Coast. We are monitoring it at the @WhiteHouse, ready to assist via our great team over at @FEMA, who are already on site. We are with you all the way North Carolina. BE SAFE!" Trump said via Twitter on Thursday.

In a separate tweet Trump said he informed South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster that the White House is monitoring the situation and stands by ready to assist.

Trump also called Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and relayed a similar message.

In a bulletin released at around 5:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. GMT), the National Hurricane Center said that Dorian is passing the south and southeast parts of the state of South Carolina and is moving in a northeasterly direction at a speed of 10 mph with maximum sustained winds at 105 mph.

Earlier in the day, Dorian shaved portions of the Carolinas and unleashed tornadoes that left nearly 250,000 residents without power across both states.