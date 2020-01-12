Trump Tells Iranian Authorities to 'Stop Killing' Protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump called on Iranian authorities to "stop the killing" of protesters, alleging that thousands were already murdered or imprisoned in Iran and that the international community was monitoring the situation.

"To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!" Trump tweeted.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted in Farsi, expressing his support for protesters demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the recent Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crash in Tehran.

A peaceful gathering of several hundred students outside the Amirkabir University of Technology in the Iranian capital to honor the victims of the fatal plane crash in Iran turned into a rally on Saturday, as people demanded the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the tragedy. The police soon dispersed the protesters, who shouted radical slogans and demonstratively tore the portrait of Qasem Soleimani, top Iranian commander, who was assassinated in the US drone strike in early January.