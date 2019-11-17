UrduPoint.com
Trump Tells Kim To Get Denuclearization Deal Done, 'Act Quickly'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Trump Tells Kim to Get Denuclearization Deal Done, 'Act Quickly'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump addressed the North Korean leader on his Twitter feed, saying that Kim Jong Un should get the denuclearization deal done and "act quickly."

"You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon!" Trump wrote on Twitter, addressing the North Korean leader.

He also commented on a recent report by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which called his Democratic opponent Joe Biden ” a "rabid dog."

"Mr. Chairman, Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a "rabid dog.

" He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be," the president said.

Earlier in the week, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that North Korea's chief negotiator with the US, Kim Myong Gil, said that US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun proposed to hold the next round of bilateral negotiations in December. Kim Myong Gil added that North Korea was ready to meet with the US "at any place and any time."

