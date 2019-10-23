UrduPoint.com
Trump Tells Kurdish SDF Military Leader In Syria He Wants To Meet Again Soon - Message

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Trump Tells Kurdish SDF Military Leader in Syria He Wants to Meet Again Soon - Message

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Kobani will still have access to meet with the US President, Donald Trump said in a 'thank you' message to Kobani on Wednesday.

"Thank you General Mazloum for your kind words and courage," Trump said via Twitter. "Please extend my warmest regards to the Kurdish people.

I look forward to seeing you soon."

Mazloum has reportedly said that Trump has promised to continue supporting the SDF fighters, maintaining their partnership.

Earlier on Thursday, US Vice President Mike Pence announced that the Turkish government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to a five day ceasefire. After the truce expired, Turkey stated that the offensive in northeast Syria was complete.

