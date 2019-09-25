UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Tells Modi US Needs Greater Market Access In India - White House

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:30 AM

Trump Tells Modi US Needs Greater Market Access in India - White House

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that American businesses need greater access to markets in the world's second most populated country, the White House said in a statement.

"The President reaffirmed the importance of greatly increasing trade between the United States and India, and highlighted the need for resolving barriers to free, fair, and reciprocal trade, which includes improving United States companies' market access in India," the statement said on Tuesday.

While the United States and India have bilateral trade to the tune of more than $140 billion, the Stratfor geopolitical intelligence consultancy in a recent report said disputes over trade, immigration and technology have strained their relationship, prompting the need for a trade deal.

Last year, the Trump administration refused to exempt India from steel tariffs and removed a special trade designation referred to as Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) that affected over $5 billion of Indian duty-free products. The Modi administration retaliated by slapping tariffs on 28 US goods.

The two sides are reportedly negotiating a partial trade deal under which Washington will reinstate New Delhi's benefits in exchange for concessions on market access and medical devices, among other areas, according to Stratfor.

Washington has also cracked down on the issuance of H-1B visas in the tech sector, hitting domestic giants such as Google, microsoft and Amazon, as well as Indian consulting firms like Tata, Wipro and Infosys that have substantial operations in the United States, providing IT professionals from India.

Related Topics

Assembly India Prime Minister World Google Technology United Nations Exchange Washington White House Narendra Modi Trump New Delhi United States Market From Tata Billion

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

4 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

4 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

5 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

5 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.