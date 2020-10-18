Trump Tells Muskegon Rally He Expects to 'Keep on Winning'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump told his supporters in Michigan that he expects not only to win in the November election, but to "keep on winning" years after.

"I honestly believe I don't think we're going to have to worry about it. I think we're gonna have price transparency, we'll be here for four years and then if we decide to go for an extra four or eight or something ... I think twelve is gonna be now the gold standard, that'll be the new chant," Trump said at his campaign rally in Muskegon on Saturday, pausing to listen to his supporters chant "Four more years!"

The Saturday rally at an airport hangar in Muskegon, Michigan, attracted thousands of people. Trump is set to hold another campaign event in Janesville, Wisconsin, later on Saturday.

"We're returning power to you, the American people, that's what we're doing. With your help, your devotion and your drive we're going to keep on working, we're going to keep on fighting, and we're going to keep on winning, winning, winning," Trump said concluding the campaign rally in Muskegon.

Trump has predicted on multiple occasions that the November presidential election will be decided by the Supreme Court, as mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Next week, Trump is scheduled to hold a presidential debate with his Democratic rival Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The event, set for October 22, will focus on COVID-19 and national security, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.