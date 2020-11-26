UrduPoint.com
Trump Tells Pennsylvania Republicans 'We Have To Turn Election Over'

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Trump Tells Pennsylvania Republicans 'We Have to Turn Election Over'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a phone call to public hearings in Pennsylvania on Wednesday that he has all evidence needed to reclaim election victory and just needs a judge without political opinion to listen properly to his arguments.

"We have to turn the election over. There is no doubt we have all the evidence, we have all the affidavits, we have everything," Trump said. "All we need is to have some judge listen to it properly without having a political opinion or another kind of a problem."

After losing several lawsuits in various states, Trump authorized to initiate a formal transition to his Democratic rival Joe Biden while continuing to dispute the validity of the November election and refusing to concede.

The public hearing was held in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, by the Republicans from the state legislature to discuss with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani alleged irregularities. Pennsylvania has already certified results and awarded 20 electoral votes to Biden, declared the President-elect by major US media outlets.

Biden has been projected to win the November 3 election by every major US media outlet and several of the most crucial battleground states have already officially certified Biden's victory.

