Trump Tells Putin He Looks Forward to Future Talks to Avoid Costly Arms Race - White House

US President Donald Trump in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed that he anticipates holding talks aimed at avoiding a costly arms race, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed that he anticipates holding talks aimed at avoiding a costly arms race, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Thursday.

President Trump reaffirmed that the United States is committed to effective arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China, and looks forward to future discussions to avoid a costly arms race," Deere said via Twitter. "The two leaders also covered other bilateral and global issues."

In March, Trump said that he will propose a new trilateral arms control initiative with Russia and China to help avoid a costly arms race.

Beijing said that China has not changed its mind and still has no intention to join any trilateral arms control talks with the United States and Russia.

The US announcement came amid debates on the future of the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) - the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. The treaty expires in February 2021 and the United States has so far not committed to extending the accord, signaling it favors an amended arms control regime that would also include China.

