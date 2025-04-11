Trump tells Russia to 'get moving' on Ukraine as Witkoff meets Putin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) US President Donald Trump on Friday told Moscow to "get moving" on ending its "senseless war" with Ukraine, moments before his envoy Steve Witkoff began talks with Vladimir Putin in Russia on the conflict.

Trump has been pressing Moscow and Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire since returning to the White House in January but has failed to extract any major concessions from the Kremlin despite repeated negotiations between Russian and US officials.

"Russia has to get moving," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that the conflict -- which began more than three years ago when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine -- was "senseless" and "should have never happened".

Shortly after Trump's post, the Kremlin said talks between Putin and Witkoff had started. The meeting, taking place in Putin's home city of Saint Petersburg, would touch on "various aspects of the Ukrainian settlement", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There is no need to expect any breakthroughs here, the process of normalising relations is ongoing," Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian state media.

When asked whether the two would discuss a possible meeting between Putin and Trump, Peskov was quoted as saying: "Maybe".

Witkoff has held two previous meetings with Putin in Russia since Trump returned to the White House in January.